Punjab AAP MLA Booked For Assaulting Woman, Denies Charges

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab was today booked for allegedly assaulting a woman, police said.

A case was registered against Amarjit Singh Sandoa, MLA from Rupnagar seat, under various sections of IPC including 354 (intent to outrage modesty of woman), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Criminal intimidation), Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said.

The case was registered by the local police station on the complaint of a 55-year-old woman. The MLA, however, trashed the allegations against him and alleged there was a conspiracy against him.

Sandoa had allegedly taken the house of the woman on rent in November 2016 to use it as his election office and he vacated it in April this year. He had agreed to pay Rs 30,000 per month, the woman claimed.

The woman in her complaint alleged that Sandoa had not paid the rent and the electricity bill of the house and also caused damage to the structure.

In her complaint, she said Sandoa owed her Rs 2.50 lakh and alleged that the MLA was not paying the amount.

Yesterday, when she went to his house for payment of the dues, the AAP MLA allegedly thrashed her, she said in her complaint.

The woman claimed that she even approached AAP state unit president Bhagwant Mann and co-president Aman Arora to get her dues paid but to no avail.

Sandoa, however, said that only electricity bills were pending against him. He said the complainant came yesterday along with a man. An altercation broke out with the man accompanying her on some political issue, he said claiming that he never touched the complainant.

He alleged that it was a political conspiracy against him so that he may not contest next elections from Rupnagar seat.

Meanwhile, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema demanded immediate arrest of Sandoa.