﻿
24 July 2017

Pune: NDA Cadet Found Hanging In His Room, Inquiry Ordered

Local Uttamnagar police said that it was suspected that he hanged himself, though no suicide note had been found so far and a further probe was on.
Outlook Web Bureau
A fifth term Cadet at the National Defence Academy (NDA) allegedly committed suicide in Pune on Sunday.

The body of Alesh Jaiswal was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room, a release from the NDA said.

"The Cadet was immediately rushed to the military hospital but could not be revived," it said.

Local Uttamnagar police said that it was suspected that he hanged himself, though no suicide note had been found so far and a further probe was on.

Jaiswal's parents were informed about the incident and a court of inquiry had been ordered, the NDA authorities said. 

With PTI Inputs 

