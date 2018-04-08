The Website
﻿
08 April 2018 Last Updated at 3:04 pm Sports Reportage

Punam Yadav Wins Fifth Gold For India At Commonwealth Games 2018

The 22-year-old from Varanasi lifted 100 kg in snatch and 122 kg in the clean and jerk category to finish with a total of 222 kg to make the country proud.
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-04-08T15:11:26+0530

Indian weightlifters continued their medal-winning streak in the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games as Punam Yadav clinched a gold medal in the women's 69 kg weightlifting event on Day four of the quadrennial event here on Sunday.

In 2014, Yadav clinched a bronze medal in the same weight category at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

At present, India's medal tally reads five gold, one silver and one bronze - all from the weightlifters.

India currently ranks fourth in the medal tally with seven medals.

Australia, England, and Canada lead with 59, 34, and 18 medals respectively.

