Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Public Hearing Held For Jindal Steel Works Project In Odisha

The POSCO site near the port town of Paradip was chosen by the administration for setting up of the JSW project as the South Korean steel company has withdrawn its proposed plan to set up a mega steel project.

Public Hearing Held For Jindal Steel Works Project In Odisha
| PTI Photo

Public Hearing Held For Jindal Steel Works Project In Odisha
2021-11-27T19:35:23+05:30
Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 7:35 pm

A public hearing was held for Jindal Steel Works’ proposed integrated steel plant in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, officials said. The JSW has proposed a “world-class” 12-million-tonne-per-annum (MTPA) facility, 900 MW power plant and a captive port in 3,000 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore.

The POSCO site near the port town of Paradip was chosen by the administration for setting up of the JSW project as the South Korean steel company has withdrawn its proposed plan to set up a mega steel project. The JSW had earlier held tripartite meetings this month at the district level, and Gadakujang, Nuagaon and Dhinkia gram panchayat.

The first village-level meeting was hosted at Govindpur in Ersama block on Friday morning with participation from 200 villagers, district administration and JSW, the steel conglomerate said in a release.

The JSW said alternative livelihood and employment, health and education intervention, environment and water came across as the topmost concerns among villagers. It announced a roadmap to initiate livelihood engagement for people at the project site.

There is a plan to engage 1,000 youths from the affected area across different JSW projects in India depending on suitability and requirement, according to the firm.
The company has announced to spend Rs 196 crore for periphery development, Rs 57 crore for skill development of local people and Rs 52 crore for creating mangrove forest, health and drinking water projects.

-With PTI Inputs

Outlook Web Desk Odisha Jindal Steel Power Limited (JSPL) JSW Steel Coastal Erosion Odisha Police District Collector
