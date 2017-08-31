The Website
31 August 2017 Last Updated at 9:57 am National Reportage

PSLV-C39 Carrying IRNSS-1H Series Satellite To Be Launched Today

Outlook Web Bureau
Picture Courtesy: ISRO
The countdown begins as the PSLV-C39 carrying 1425 Kg IRNSS-1H series satellite for navigation-related applications is all set to get launched at Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota today.

The PSLV will launch IRNSS-1H, the eighth satellite of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO).

The launch will take place from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR.

PSLV-C39, like the previous six launches of IRNSS satellites, will use the 'XL' version of the PSLV equipped with six strap-ons, each carrying 12 tonnes of propellant.

(ANI)

