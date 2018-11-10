﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Provided More Employment Than What Was Promised In Rajasthan: BJP

Provided More Employment Than What Was Promised In Rajasthan: BJP

Citing an analysis conducted by an institute, Sachin Pilot claimed that the unemployment rate in the state increased from 3.2 per cent to 7.7 per cent in five years.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 November 2018
Provided More Employment Than What Was Promised In Rajasthan: BJP
Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje
File Photo
Provided More Employment Than What Was Promised In Rajasthan: BJP
outlookindia.com
2018-11-10T20:21:21+0530

BJP's Rajasthan unit tweeted on Friday that their party has provided employment to 44 lakh people which is far more than what was promised.

The party's state unit tweeted, "The BJP had promised to generate employment for 15 lakh people, though more than 44 lakh people were given jobs.”

The Congress' state unit chief Sachin Pilot said that the BJP's claim was "baseless and irresponsible".

“The chief minister should first make public the list of those 15 lakh 'fortunate unemployed' who got jobs in the last 59 months and then tell that who are the remaining 29 lakh who were given jobs,” Pilot said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said the BJP's claim has hurt the sentiments of youths.

Citing an analysis conducted by an institute, Pilot claimed that the unemployment rate in the state increased from 3.2 per cent to 7.7 per cent in five years.

Pilot also asked the chief minister to study the CAG report "which has highlighted the failure of the skill development programme of the state government".

In the run up to the 2013 assembly elections, the BJP had promised 15 lakh jobs to youths of the state.

As assembly polls are approaching, political parties are gearing up to gain trust of people. Polls in Rajasthan are scheduled for December 7.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Wrestler Bajrang Punia Becomes World Number One
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters