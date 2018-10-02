﻿
Protest March: Kejriwal Bats For Farmers, Says They Should Be Allowed To Enter Delhi

The city police had on Monday imposed prohibitory orders in east and northeast Delhi, anticipating law and order problems in view of the protest.

02 October 2018
2018-10-02T13:50:31+0530
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that preventing a protest march of farmers from entering the national capital was "wrong" and pitched for allowing them entry into the city.

"Why are the farmers being stopped from entering Delhi. It is wrong. Delhi belongs to all. They should be given entry in Delhi. We support their demands," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event held at the Delhi assembly to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

Farmers marching towards Delhi as part of the Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) protest call over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices, were stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border Tuesday with police using water cannons to disperse them.

The farmers, riding tractors and trolleys, broke barricades of the UP Police and then started proceeding towards the barricades put up by the Delhi Police, a senior police officer said.

The city police had on Monday imposed prohibitory orders in east and northeast Delhi, anticipating law and order problems in view of the protest.

In east Delhi, the prohibitory orders issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, will be in force until October 8.

It covers Preet Vihar, Jagatpuri, Shakarpur, Madhu Vihar, Ghazipur, Mayur Vihar, Mandawli, Pandav Nagar, Kalyanpuri and New Ashok Nagar police station limits.

