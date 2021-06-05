June 05, 2021
Protest Erupts Again In Minnesota Over Man Killed By Deputies

The fatal shooting comes as Minneapolis has been on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago.

Associated Press (AP) 05 June 2021, Last Updated at 6:00 pm

Protesters are arrested by police after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa

2021-06-05T18:00:23+05:30
Protesters faced off with officers in Minneapolis early Saturday over the shooting death of a man by members of a US Marshals task force. Photos from the scene following a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr, 32, showed dumpster fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard. It was the second night of protests in response to the fatal shooting Thursday in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

Authorities said Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun.

Family and friends described Smith as a father of three who was often harassed by police. They are demanding transparency in the investigation and have asked that anyone who might have video footage come forward. Police said some people vandalized buildings and stole from businesses after the shooting Thursday. Nine people were arrested on possible charges including suspicion of riot, assault, arson, and damage to property.

The fatal shooting comes as Minneapolis has been on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center in April.

