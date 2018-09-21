‘Propaganda’, Says Home Ministry After Kashmir Cops’ Resignation Videos Emerge

Related Stories 3 Policemen Killed By Militants After Being Kidnapped In Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

The Home Ministry on Friday said no policeman has resigned in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the killing of three police personnel by terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

The three policemen, all Special Police Officers (SPO), were dragged out of their homes in Shopian in south Kashmir before daybreak and killed by terrorists. Their bullet-riddled bodies were found hours later in an orchard near their village.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, SP Pani, assured that the police will soon arrest the terrorists who killed the SPOs and will take strict actions against them in accordance with the laws.

"This incident is very unfortunate. This act by the terrorists is cowardly. I assure that in accordance with the law we will take all actions against the terrorists who have killed my colleagues. The investigation into the matter is on and we will surely find the terrorists and will present them in the court of law," he said.

Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh also condemned the incident and said,"Home Minister Rajnath Singh will take cognizance of the matter."

Elaborating the incident, Vishvaram Dubey, one of the relatives of deceased SPO Kulwant Singh told media, "The terrorist yesterday barged into our house at around 6.45 pm and told him (Kulwant Singh) to come with them. The family walked miles to follow the terrorists. They (terrorists) told us that they will leave him after shooting the video. Just a few hours later, we heard the sounds of firing. Earlier we thought that it was the Army but later we got to know that it was the terrorists which killed him."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has also condemned the incident. She tweeted, "Three more policemen have lost their lives to militant bullets. Outrage, shock and condemnation will be expressed by all of us on expected lines. Unfortunately, it brings no solace to the families of the victims. Clearly, with the rise in kidnapping of police personnel and their families, Centre's muscular policy is not working at all. Dialogue, the only way forward seems to be a distant dream for now".

The incidents of terrorists attacking security personnel are rapidly increasing in the state.

In August, a policeman was shot dead by terrorists outside an Eidgah in Kulgam's Zazripora, when he was leaving after offering prayers. Another Army personnel, identified as Aurangzeb was abducted and killed by terrorists while he was returning home for Eid. His gravely injured body was recovered on June 14.