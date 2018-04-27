Prof Atul Kumar Johri's Presence On JNU Campus 'Threatening', 'Distressing Environment': Students In Police Complaint

Accusing the JNU administration of shielding a professor facing sexual harassment charges, a group of university students have filed a police complaint, saying they are "threatened" with his presence on the campus.

The students have also sought protection from the police in their complaint against JNU professor Atul Kumar Johri.

"We, the students of School of Life Sciences, are feeling threatened. The presence of the accused in the premises is making it a distressing environment. He is coming to school premises daily for past three days," they said in the complaint filed at Vasant Kunj Police Station on Thursday night.

A police official said they have received the complaint but no FIR has been registered yet. "We are looking into the issue."

On Wednesday, Delhi High Court Justice Rajiv Shakdher directed the university to initiate a probe against Johri.

The court also said: "Can't you (JNU) advise him to stay outside the campus till the enquiry is completed? ... Can't you treat the representations as complaints? The core issue is that the students should feel safe in the campus. I am not saying you completely trash the professor. Take his defence, give him a preliminary hearing. Do something, you can't expose your students like this."

The police complaint by the students alleged that the vice chancellor was "providing the accused with security guards".

"This shows how accused is being shielded and allowed to create an environment of indirect influence and intimidation for safety of victims, friends of victims witness, as well as other school students," it said.

"We request you to look into the matter and provide us minimum safety and security for a work and life to continue normally without any fear," the complaint read.

(PTI)