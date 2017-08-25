Priyanka Gandhi Diagnosed With Dengue, Admitted In Delhi Hospital

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital here, after being diagnosed with Dengue.

According to Dr D. S. Rana, chairman (Board of Management) of the hospital, Priyanka was suffering from fever and was admitted in the hospital on August 23.

"She has been diagnosed with Dengue and is recovering," said Dr Rana.

Priyanka is kept under the care of Dr Arup Basu , senior consultant , Department of Chest Medicine.

According to latest report from anti-malaria operations headquarter of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, till August 19, a total of 325 people have tested positive for dengue in the national capital, with demise of a 12-year-old boy on August 21. (ANI)