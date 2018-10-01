Priyanka Chopra Cheers Nick Jonas Playing Football With MS Dhoni, Shares Photos On Social Media

The most talked about celebrity couple and the much in love global star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is in news again. The recently engaged couple was spotted at a football match in Mumbai. Nick especially flew down to Mumbai so that he can spend some quality time with his lady love. The couple seems to be having some fun time socialising with Bollywood’s actors.

As per Priyanka’s Instagram post Nick Jonas was seen playing a friendly football match with celebrities like MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Khemu and Dino Morea. The couple was seen holydaying in Mexico last month.

In the picture it was seen Nick wearing a bright orange sleeveless T-shirt with black shorts and yellow shoes. While Priyanka was seen wearing a white basic T- shirt and jeans for the occasion. The post was captioned, ‘Bae in Bombae!!’Priyanka Chopra also shared a slow-motion video of Nick from the game. The post is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of viewership.

ANI