Priyanka Chopra Shares Official Pictures Of Her Sangeet and Mehendi Ceremony

Here we go with the best snapshots of Priyanka Chopra –Nick Jonas Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony!

Outlook Web Bureau 03 December 2018
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ sangeet function was like a fairy tale. There was so much fun, laughter merry making.  

The Sangeet was officiated by the groom’s father, Kevin Jonas Sr. Priyanka looked stunning in a custom-made gown by Ralph Lauren and Nick too wore a suit by the same label. The star-studded event was attended by the couple's family members, including Nick's brothers Kevin, Joe and their respective partners, Danielle and Joe's fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. It was an absolute fun event to see the two cultures merging together happily.

 

