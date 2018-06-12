Priyanka Chopra Attends Nick Jonas' Cousin's Wedding As His Date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to fuel relationship rumours after the actor appeared as the singer's date for his cousin's wedding.

They were photographed walking arm-in-arm at Jonas's cousin's nuptials near Atlantic City over the weekend, TMZ reported.

The Quantico star was wearing a gold dress, the Jealous hitmaker looked dapper in a suit with white sneakers, sans socks.

They were also snapped heading to the JFK Airport when they were travelling together for the wedding.

According to the sources, Jonas also introduced Chopra to his older brother Kevin and his wife Danielle.

The duo sparked dating speculations early this month.

Chopra, 35, and Jonas, 25, were photographed for the first time since reports of their alleged relationship went viral on the social media.

They have been spending a lot of time together lately and were seen enjoying multiple dates over Memorial Day weekend.

They first came together when they posed for photos on the red carpet together in Ralph Lauren designs at the 2017 Met Gala.

Chopra and Jonas are yet to comment on their relationship status.

(PTI)