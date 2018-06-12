The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 June 2018 Last Updated at 4:25 pm Arts & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Attends Nick Jonas' Cousin's Wedding As His Date

They were photographed walking arm-in-arm at Jonas's cousin's nuptials near Atlantic City over the weekend.
Outlook Web Bureau
Priyanka Chopra Attends Nick Jonas' Cousin's Wedding As His Date
Courtesy: Twitter
Priyanka Chopra Attends Nick Jonas' Cousin's Wedding As His Date
outlookindia.com
2018-06-12T16:26:35+0530

 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to fuel relationship rumours after the actor appeared as the singer's date for his cousin's wedding.

 They were photographed walking arm-in-arm at Jonas's cousin's nuptials near Atlantic City over the weekend, TMZ reported.

 The Quantico star was wearing a gold dress, the Jealous hitmaker looked dapper in a suit with white sneakers, sans socks.

Advertisement opens in new window

 They were also snapped heading to the JFK Airport when they were travelling together for the wedding.

 According to the sources, Jonas also introduced Chopra to his older brother Kevin and his wife Danielle.

 The duo sparked dating speculations early this month.

 Chopra, 35, and Jonas, 25, were photographed for the first time since reports of their alleged relationship went viral on the social media.

 They have been spending a lot of time together lately and were seen enjoying multiple dates over Memorial Day weekend.

 They first came together when they posed for photos on the red carpet together in Ralph Lauren designs at the 2017 Met Gala.

 Chopra and Jonas are yet to comment on their relationship status.

(PTI)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Chopra Hollywood Actor/Actress Arts & Entertainment Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Quantico Row: Indian-Origin Chef In UAE Says Hindus Terrorised By Islam, Triggers Call For His Sacking
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters