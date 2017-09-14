Priyanka Chopra Apologises After Twitter Slams Her For Calling Sikkim 'Troubled By Insurgency'

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra today apologised after she faced colossal backlash on the social media for calling the North-Eastern state of Sikkim 'troubled by insurgency' in an interview at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, reported India Today.



The actor, who recently presented her home production Pahuna, a Sikkimese language film, claimed in an interview with ET Canada that it was the first-ever film to have emerged from Sikkim as it's a "very troubled" region.



"This is a Sikkimese film. Sikkim is a small state in the North East of India which never had a film industry or anyone who made films from there. And this is the first film ever that's come out of that region because it's very troubled with insurgency and troubling situations. I'm very excited," the actor said in the interview.

While elaborating on Pahuna, she said: "This is a film about two kids and their perspective on the refugee crisis on being moved from one place to another without understanding the reason."

Ironically, Priyanka is also the brand ambassador of a prominent North-Eastern state- Assam.



Soon after her interview resurfaced, many Twitter users started slamming the actor for being "politically illiterate", some even went ahead to call her "uniformed imbecile" while asking her to "mind her own business."



Biswatosh Sinha, a screenwriter from Assam, posted, "Dear Priyanka Chopra, Sikkim is a peaceful place and #Pahuna is not the first film from the region. Please get the facts right about Northeast."



One user wrote, "Does she know the difference between Sikkim and othr NE States? This is how India is defamed...."

Oh Boy Sikkim is one of d most peaceful States of India.Please read before you go maligning India at International platform @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/NrmWxVSKXw — Naina(@NaIna0806) September 14, 2017

A. Romeo in Sikkim is 1st movie out of Sikkim

B. Prashant Rasaily - Katha is a movie out of Sikkim

C. Sikkim is the most peaceful state — Anand Thapa (@Anand_Thapa) September 14, 2017

Disappointed to hear @priyankachopra's statements regarding #SIKKIM. Please get your facts correct before showering baseless answers! — Karma Topden (@topden94) September 14, 2017

Dear Priyanka Chopra, Sikkim is a peaceful place and #Pahuna is not the first film from the region. Plz get the facts right about NorthEast. — Biswatosh Sinha (@biswatosh) September 14, 2017

Priyanka Chopra is the Ambassador of Assam and calls Sikkim a small state from 'north east', troubled by insurgency ! Seriously, dude? — Anshu Chhibber (@AnshuChhibber) September 14, 2017

Sikkim is one of the most peaceful states, dear Priyanka. We don't have any insurgency here. Plz comment responsibly.@priyankachopra — Santosh Subba (@sonupondhak) September 13, 2017