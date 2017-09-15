Private School In MP Expels Students Mid-Session For Non-Payment Of Fees

The Global Public School, a private school of Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh expelled two students, because of non-payment of fees, even when they were exempted from fee payment under the BPL quota.

The Global Public School, a private school of Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh expelled two students, because of non-payment of fees, even when they were exempted from fee payment under the BPL quota.

Anjali Sharma and Dev Sharma are siblings studying in the first standard, who were expelled mid-session for not paying two years of fees worth Rs. 30,000.

Advertisement opens in new window

"We belong to the BPL category. My children are studying in the school since 2015, and are now told to pay two years of fees amounting to Rs. 30,000. In two years, I was never asked for the fees nor served any notice about it," told their father, Manoj Sharma.

The children revealed that the school administration had told them that they did not deserve to study, as they were too poor, and neither came to school nor brought their own lunch.

The Collector and the District Education Manager have taken cognisance into the matter and have initiated an action against the school.

Ajay Katiyar, the District Education Officer, condemned the school administration and said, "If the school had a problem, they should have informed the Education Development Officer, or the district education officer in an urgent case."

"No institution has the right to expel students in the middle of the session. We'll take action according to the needs of the students and if they want to study in that school, we'll make sure they are taken back," said Collector Pannalal Solanki. (ANI)