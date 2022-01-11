Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Private Offices In Delhi Closed, Ordered To Switch To WFH Amid Covid Surge

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority also directed for closing of restaurants and bars in the city. However, restaurants have been allowed to service home delivery and take away orders.

Private Offices In Delhi Closed, Ordered To Switch To WFH Amid Covid Surge
The DDMA had imposed a yellow alert in Delhi on December 28 amid rising Covid-19 cases. PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan

Trending

Private Offices In Delhi Closed, Ordered To Switch To WFH Amid Covid Surge
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T16:06:49+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 4:06 pm

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed closure of all private offices, except those in exempted categories, amid rising number of COVID-19 cases. 

The private offices, which were till now operating with 50 per cent work force, have been asked to follow the practice of work from home. The fresh restrictions will come into force with immediate effect and continue till further orders. 

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi was reviewed at a DDMA meeting on Monday under chairmanship of the Lt Governor in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present. "It has been observed that numbers of COVID-19 cases (including the cases of Omicron variant) have been rapidly increasing over the last few days and positivity rate has crossed 23 percent," the order said. "Therefore, it has been felt necessary that some more additional restrictions are required to be imposed in Delhi to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus, including the highly contagious and transmissible Omicron variant," stated the order.

"All private offices shall be closed, except those which are falling under the exempted category. The practice of work from home shall be followed. All restaurants and bars shall be closed. However, restaurants will be allowed only for home delivery/takeaway of food items," it stated.

The exempted category of private offices including those of banks, companies providing essential services, insurance and mediclaim, pharma companies, offices of advocates, courier services, non banking financial corporations, security services, media, petrol pumps and oil and gas retail and storage outlets, among others, will be allowed to function with 100 percent staff.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The DDMA had imposed a yellow alert in Delhi on December 28 after the Covid positivity rate remained above five percent for previous two consecutive days. Under yellow alert restrictions, private offices were allowed to function with 50 percent of staff attendance from 9 AM to 5 PM. Government offices in the city are currently working with 50 percent attendance. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Work From Home (WFH) COVID 19 Omicron variant Covid 19
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Jai Arjun Singh / There is a long-standing connection between zombies and pandemics in horror lore, but there isn’t always a definite answer to the question: which came first?

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement