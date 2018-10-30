Private Cars In Delhi Will Be Pulled Off From Roads If Air Quality Worsens: EPCA Official

Environment Pollution Control Authority has said that private cars will be stopped from running on the roads in the national capital if air pollution worsens.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bhure Lal, Chairman, Environment Pollution Control Authority, said plying of private vehicles will be stopped if pollution worsens and that only public transport will be available.

"From Nov 1 our graded action response plan will be implemented. Let us hope Delhi air pollution situation doesn't deteriorate or else will have to stop plying of private vehicles, only public transport will be used," Bhure quoted as saying.

He further said that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be implemented from November 1. The action plan suggests measures to be taken based on the air quality index in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

In a meeting held on October 22, EPCA had earlier instructed the industrialists to stop burning rubber and plastic in Narela and Bawana industrial belt as it has escalated the level of toxic content in the air.

Air quality in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) on Tuesday saw a major dip with a significant rise in Particulate Matter (PM) levels.

Eighteen areas in Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality with the highest AQI at 4 PM recorded at Anand Vihar at 467, according to a data by the CPCB.

Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida recorded 'severe' air pollution, crossing the AQI of 400. Greater Noida's air is also on the brink of turning severe, the data said.

Air quality is considered "severe" when either AQI is between 401 and 500 or PM2.5 is between 250 and 300 or the PM10 levels are between 430 and 500, according to CPCB.

The safe limit for PM2.5 is 60 units as per national standards and 25 units according to the international standards. For PM10, up to 100 units is safe from national standards and 50 units international standards.

