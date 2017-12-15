Prince Harry To Marry Actress Meghan Markle On May 19 Next Year

Britain's Prince Harry will marry his fiancee Meghan Markle on May 19, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

The announcement came after three weeks when the couple made it public that they were engaged.

Prince Harry, 33, the fifth in line to the British throne, and Markle will marry on May 19 next year at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the Palace said in a statement.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.



Earlier on November 28, the Palace had announced that Harry will marry his American actress girlfriend Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May next year.

The 36-year-old Markle, a protestant Christian, will be baptised and confirmed into the Anglican faith before the wedding, the palace said.

The 'Suits' actress also intends to become a British citizen and will work towards it in the coming years.