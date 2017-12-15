The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
15 December 2017 Last Updated at 7:31 pm International

Prince Harry To Marry Actress Meghan Markle On May 19 Next Year

The announcement came after three weeks when the couple made it public that they were engaged.
Outlook Web Bureau
Prince Harry To Marry Actress Meghan Markle On May 19 Next Year
Photo source: Twitter/Kensington Palace
Prince Harry To Marry Actress Meghan Markle On May 19 Next Year
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Britain's Prince Harry will marry his fiancee Meghan Markle on May 19, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

The announcement came after three weeks when the couple made it public that they were engaged.

Prince Harry, 33, the fifth in line to the British throne, and Markle will marry on May 19 next year at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the Palace said in a statement.

Advertisement opens in new window

Earlier on November 28, the Palace had announced that Harry will marry his American actress girlfriend Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May next year.

The 36-year-old Markle, a protestant Christian, will be baptised and confirmed into the Anglican faith before the wedding, the palace said.

The 'Suits' actress also intends to become a British citizen and will work towards it in the coming years.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Prince Harry UK Britain Marriage International Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Both UPA And NDA Govts 'Weakened' Anti-Corruption Lokpal Bill, Says Says Anti-Corruption Crusader Anna Hazare
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters