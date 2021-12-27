Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

President Duda Vetoes Media Bill That Targeted US Owned Largest Private Television Network Of Poland

President Duda, who was facing pressure from the US government to veto the bill, argued that it is important for Poland to be seen as an honourable partner with its allies.

President Duda Vetoes Media Bill That Targeted US Owned Largest Private Television Network Of Poland
President Duda Vetoes Media Bill That Targeted US Owned Largest Private Television Network Of Poland | Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Trending

President Duda Vetoes Media Bill That Targeted US Owned Largest Private Television Network Of Poland
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T20:02:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 8:02 pm

Poland's president Andrzej Duda disclosed that he has decided to veto a media bill that would have forced US company Discovery to give up its controlling share in TVN, a Polish TV network.

President Duda further noted that the bill was unpopular with many Poles and would have dealt a blow to Poland's reputation as a place to do business.

The bill, recently passed by the lower house of parliament, would have prevented any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in television or radio broadcasters in Poland.

Related Stories

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: 76 SC Lawyers Write To Chief Justice To Take Action

Its practical effect would have targeted only one existing company, Discovery Inc, forcing the US owner of Poland's largest private television network, TVN, to sell the majority or even all of its Polish holdings.

Polish government leaders pushed the legislation and argued that it is important for national security and sovereignty to ensure that no company outside of Europe can control companies that help form public opinion.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Yet many Poles saw the bill, pushed by the ruling Law and Justice party that Duda is aligned with, as an attempt to silence a broadcaster with an all-news station, TVN24, and an evening news program on its main channel viewed by millions. Mass nationwide protests were recently held in support of the station and of freedom of speech more broadly.

Discovery had threatened to sue Poland in an international arbitration court, vowing to fight for its investment. The network was first bought by another US company, Scripps Networks Interactive, for $2 billion and later sold to Discovery.

It represents the largest ever American investment in Poland and the company now puts TVN's value at $3 billion.

Duda said he agreed in principle that countries should limit foreign ownership in media companies, saying many other democratic countries including the US, France and Germany have such legislation. But he also said that in this case, the law would have hurt a business already operating legally in Poland.

He noted that signing the bill into law would have cost the nation billions of dollars, and said he shared the view of many of his fellow Poles that given other problems, the bill was not necessary right now.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Andrzej Duda Poland USA Media Outlets Freedom Of Press
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Children's Vaccination | Registrations Begin On Jan 1 But Experts Remain Unsure

Children's Vaccination | Registrations Begin On Jan 1 But Experts Remain Unsure

Outlook Web Desk / In his speech on Christmas, PM Modi added that the vaccination for children will reduce their worries of going to schools and boost the fight against the pandemic.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

Soumitra Bose / India's ex-head coach feels that during COVID-19 times, it's too hard on one man to lead in all formats.

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Rupa Chinai / India’s Northeast is the last bastion of resistance against rapacious, extractive policies that seek to bankrupt the earth within the lifespan of one generation.

Advertisement