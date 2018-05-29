Pranab Mukherjee To Address RSS Workers: Why It Shouldn't Surprise Congress

Former President and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee's consent to address newly recruited RSS workers in Nagpur has sparked speculation about his alleged proximity with the Sangh. While senior Congress leaders have chosen to remain mum so far, many from the party have reportedly expressed displeasure on the development. Mukherjee is a consummate politician with even Congress president Rahul Gandhi known to be consulting him regularly.

A party leader told The Indian Express it was Mukherjee, who at the AICC’s Burari plenary session in 2010, had asked the then UPA government to “investigate links between terrorists and the RSS and its sister organisations that have been uncovered in some recent cases”.

But going by the recent events, especially since after the former president ceded position, Mukherjee's increasing cordiality with the Congress' rivals suggests an overturn of opinions. Those who know Mukherjee say that he doesn’t do anything without good reason.

Accepting the RSS' invitation to address its workers in Nagpur.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's vocal disdain for the RSS notwithstanding, Mukherjee, a former party leader, accepted the invitation to address newly recruited RSS workers on June 7 in Nagpur. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari downplayed the controversy, saying it is "good" if a former President visits an event of the RSS. "RSS is an organisation of the nation," he said.

The sentimental farewell with Prime Minister Modi

In his 40 years long political career, Pranab Mukherjee has worked with 4 Prime Ministers. His tenure with Narendra Modi, who took office in 2014, however, has been the most talked-about for reflecting an unusually cordial relationship between the tall leaders from rival parties.

The prime minister, reverently calling him "Pranab da", had said he guided him like a mentor in New Delhi. Reverting the praise, Mukherjee had said the Prime Minister was "driving transformational changes" in the country with "passion and energy".

Lunch with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

A report by The Indian Express says Pranab Mukherjee's acceptance to RSS function in Nagpur could be made possible due to cordial relations between him and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The former President had invited Bhagwat for lunch at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, before the presidential elections last year.

Earlier too, Mr. Bhagwat had called on the President to extend Diwali greetings.

Top BJP leaders in attendance in Pranab Mukherjee's Foundation launch

Top leaders from the BJP- Union ministers Suresh Prabhu, and Piyush Goyal, and party veteran LK Advani, among others- attended the launch of the Pranab Mukherjee Foundation, in March, this year.