What Baahubali Star Prabhas Gifts His Fans On His 39th Birthday

On his 39th birthday, Prabhas of Baahubali fame has gifted his fans something special. With a massive fan following, the makers of the film teased a special content of his upcoming movie ‘Saaho’ on Facebook on his birthday.

Fans of the Baahubali are super excited and seem getting impatient to see their favourite star once again ruling the silver screen. Saaho’ is a trilingual, high-octane action thriller starring Prabhas and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as female lead. Besides, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi will be seen sharing essaying crucial roles in the movie. ‘Prabhas’ is expected to hit the theaters in early 2019.

Prabhas is one of the most talented actors Indian cinema has recently been introduced to. In fact Prabhas has become a household name.

Co-actor Shraddha Kapoor also shared a post in which she wrote, “Announcing Shades Of Saaho, a unique series unveiling fascinating tidbits of this stellar project.”

Agencies