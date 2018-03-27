The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 March 2018 Last Updated at 3:54 pm National News Analysis

Post Malviya's Tweet, Kharge Urges Election Commission To Avoid 'Information Leak'

Outlook Web Bureau
Post Malviya's Tweet, Kharge Urges Election Commission To Avoid 'Information Leak'
File Photo
Post Malviya's Tweet, Kharge Urges Election Commission To Avoid 'Information Leak'
outlookindia.com
2018-03-27T16:07:53+0530

Following the controversy surrounding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya's tweet on the Karnataka Assembly Polls date, senior Congress Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the BJP was dictating polling dates to the Election Commission.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge urged the election-governing body to avoid any such information leak from taking place ahead of the polls.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Amit Malviya tweeted Karnataka elections dates at 11 am, even before the schedule was announced by the Election Commission; it means the BJP is dictating polling dates to them. I have never seen such a situation before, where a political party has access to so much information. However, I expect the EC to work according to the Constitution and law, and not let information leak," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Veerappa Moily accused the BJP of disregarding a constitutional office.

"What the BJP has done gives an impression that they don't regard a constitutional office. Congress is ready to face election, and we will emerge victorious against the BJP. Weaker section of society has always been with the Congress party," he said. 

Ahead of the announcement of polling and counting dates for Karnataka, Amit Malviya took to Twitter to announce that the polling date would be May 12 and counting would be on May 18. However, following social media uproar on his knowledge of the dates prior to the official announcement, Malviya deleted the tweet.

Advertisement opens in new window

On a related note, a delegation led by Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is slated to meet EC officials in connection with Malviya's tweet on the Karnataka election dates.

The 224-member Karnataka Assembly will go to polls on May 12, and counting of votes will be held on May 15, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat in a press conference held earlier today.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Social Networking Sites Twitter BJP Congress National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Is India’s Democracy Safe At The Time Of A Global Democratic Recession?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters