Undernutrition 'Unacceptably High' In India, Organise Programmes To Spread Awareness: NCPCR

Poshan Maah or nutrition month is celebrated every September under the Poshan Abhiyan, which was launched by the Centre in 2018 to reduce low-birth weight, stunting and undernutrition, and anaemia among children, adolescent girls and women.

PTI 09 September 2019
The apex body for child rights, NCPCR, has asked state commissions to organise programmes at anganwadi centres and launch a social media campaign during the Poshan Maah to spread awareness on the importance of nutrition.

Poshan Maah or nutrition month is celebrated every September under the Poshan Abhiyan, which was launched by the Centre in 2018 to reduce low-birth weight, stunting and undernutrition, and anaemia among children, adolescent girls and women.

In a letter to all state commissions for protection of child rights (SCPCRs) , the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said undernutrition is "unacceptably high" in India, and there is a need to scale-up interventions and programmes relevant to improving nutrition.

During the Poshan Maah initiatives are taken to bring behavioural change towards issues related to maternal, infant and young childcare and feeding practices.

According to the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4), 38.4 per cent children under five years of age are stunted (low height-for-age) and 21 per cent wasted (low weight-for-height).

The SCPCRs have been asked to observe the Poshan Maah by taking up various activities and launch a social media campaign '#HarGharPoshanUtsav', as per the letter.

The NCPCR has also asked the SCPCRs to organise awareness programmes in anganwadi centres, schools, hostels and childcare institutions.

"This Poshan Maah will be a platform for stakeholders working towards the common mission of combating malnutrition through cultural programmes, and information on health and nutrition," the letter said.

(PTI)

