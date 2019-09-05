Paushtik Ahar

﻿
Brush up on the art and craft of wholesome eating

Bipasha Das 05 September 2019
Many health experts believe that eating more whole foods is the best option for improving health and preventing diseases. Wholesome eating includes food group’s like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and legumes that retain their fibre as well as the whole portfolio of beneficial macronutrients and micronutrients. It includes more of raw food than processed foods, that usually lack in one or two nutrients. For example, skinless chicken breast cooked with healthful ingredients instead of chicken nuggets processed with added fats, flavourings and preservatives; or a blueberry smoothie made with blueberries, yogurt and a fresh banana instead of a blue-coloured slushy or ice.

In short wholesome eating involves:

Whole foods

Unrefined
Fresh
Unprocessed
Without preservatives and additives
In season ,
Organic
Enriching
Minimal cooking
Not genetically-modified

Ways to add wholesome foods to your diet

•Choose products with 100% whole grains mark whenever possible.

•Eat lots of fresh vegetables and fruits. Try to include them in almost every meal and snack.

•Include beans in your meals and snacks on regular basis. They are a great source of plant protein, fibre, phytochemicals, and other nutrients.

•Eat fewer ready-to-eat and processed foods as they are usually loaded with added fat, sugar, salt, and additives.

•Give special attention while taking any sort of beverages. Go for non-sugary options such as green tea (iced or hot), fresh fruit juice, and skimmed or soy milk.

Wholesome eating recipes
Secret Ragi Halwa
Ingredients
•ragi atta – 2 tbsp
•beetroot- ½
•soya milk – 100 ml
•mango puree- ½ cup
•cardamon powder
•desi khand – ½ cup

Recipe

1.Grate beetroot to very fine pieces.

2.Boil soya-milk with grated beetroot and khand. After boiling, add ragi atta and mix it well.

3.Turn off the burner and mix mango puree to the above and mix well.

4.Garnish with roasted peanuts and cardamon powder.

or just type initial letters