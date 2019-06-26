Nutrition Tips For You: What is Garcinia Cambogia? Is It Good for Weight Loss?

The biggest question surrounding people trying to lose weight is which supplement to use and how effective will it be. Among several supplements available in the market, Garcinia Cambogia is one of the products that has been widely talked about in the recent years.

What is Garcinia Cambogia?

Garcinia Cambogia, commonly known as brindleberry, Malabar tamarind and kudam puli (pot tamarind) is a popular weight-loss supplement. It contains an ingredient called hydroxycitric acid (HCA), and the supplement is used widely to aid weight loss.

The HCA in garcinia has been found to boost the fat-burning potential of the body in an individual. There are various extracts of HCA available in powdered or pill form and can be purchased online or in health stores.

Studies claim overall effect of garcinia/ HCA on fat reduction, as being demonstrated in a review of Journal of Obesity and study posted in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.

Blow are the key benefits of garcinia cambogia:

Suppress unhealthy appetite: Using garcinia or HCA can help a person feel full throughout the day- achieving satiety early. Some people who have used the supplement claim that it helps them feel full and supports their weight loss process.

Improve the digestive system: Garcinia improves digestion and gastritis health. Besides churning pounds of unhealthy body food, Garcinia Cambogia works amazingly to increase the BMR- basal metabolic rate, thus making your body hormone to work better. Many doctors believe that with garcinia (70% HCA), everybody can improve their metabolism with weight loss.

Athletic performance: Using garcinia or HCA tends to increase endurance levels during exercise and athletes don't feel exhausted quickly.

Lower cholesterol: Older studies have supported the fact that garcinia may be useful for lowering cholesterol.

Lower the blood sugar: Similarly, garcinia may be able to lower blood sugar levels in some people. Doctors do not recommend it to people suffering from diabetes as it can cause their blood sugar to drop to dangerously low levels.

Side Effects

Before choosing to take garcinia cambogia review the potential side effects:

• headache

• nausea

• skin rash

• common cold symptoms

• digestive upset

• lower blood sugar

It is not advisable to use garcinia for more than 2-3 months and you should consult a dietician. Garcinia or HCA may interact with certain drugs such as those prescribed for diabetes. Or for medication for liver and kidney disease. Garcinia is also not safe for pregnant or breastfeeding women.

(Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.)