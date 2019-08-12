Eggcellent Choice

Go ahead, have an egg, if you are in regular health.

An egg a day does not increase the risk of a heart attack, a stroke, or any other type of cardiovascular disease for most people.

Don’t have more than three eggs a week if you have diabetes, are at high risk for heart disease from other causes (say, smoking), or already have heart disease.

There is no definitive evidence for how many eggs you should eat, but one a day is definitely fine.

How many eggs you can safely eat per week largely depends on how the rest of your diet looks like

It matters greatly what you eat with your eggs (trans fats, highly-refined “bad carbs” or saturated fats: white flour and rice, potatoes, fried food, processed foods or sweetened drinks.)

Have eggs mixed with fresh vegetables, to help your body take in more healthy antioxidants