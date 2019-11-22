Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Bride Bids Farewell With Husband On Helicopter After Marriage In Rajasthan

Bride Bids Farewell With Husband On Helicopter After Marriage In Rajasthan

The bride Reena and her husband Sandeep Lamba left in the helicopter from Ajitpura village near Chidawa town in Jhunjhunu.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Bride Bids Farewell With Husband On Helicopter After Marriage In Rajasthan
Twitter/ANI
Bride Bids Farewell With Husband On Helicopter After Marriage In Rajasthan
outlookindia.com
2019-11-22T15:47:15+0530

A bride's grand departure after her marriage was on a helicopter arranged by her father in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday.

The bride Reena and her husband Sandeep Lamba left in the helicopter from Ajitpura village near Chidawa town in Jhunjhunu. They were headed for Sultana where Sandeep has his home.

A huge crowd including school children had gathered from early morning to see the helicopter.

The bride's father Mahendra Singh Solakh said that when he decided to get his daughter married a year ago, he had made up his mind that he wanted Reena to leave her home in style, in a helicopter. He shared this wish with his family when the wedding was two months away.

Reena is studying at Jhunjhunu Morraka College in BA first year. While her husband Sandeep is working as a railway station master in Nashik.

(ANI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rajasthan Marriage Helicopter National
Next Story : Delhi Govt 'Creating Hype' Over Air Pollution, Says Union Minister In Rajya Sabha
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement