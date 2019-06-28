6 Disruptive Nutrition Startups That’ll Change Your Relationship With Food

Have queries on fitness and nutrition? Want go know if your child is prone to losing body weight? Want to find out nutritional content of the food you are eating? Well, here's a list of nutrition startups that can answer all your queries.

Child Growth Monitor

App to scan malnutrition in children

The app relies on infrared sensors in the smartphone to capture 3D measurements of a child’s height, body volume and weight ratio. The data is then loaded onto Microsoft artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Azure Cloud. The 3D scans are evaluated by nutritionists and IT specialists

GOQii Referee

Food and nutrition detector

Click a picture of a food plate and the Referee will automatically detect its nutrition information. GOQii, the preventive healthcare app, uses artificial intelligence, neural networks, computer vision and image recognition to analyse Indian and continental food.

Bempu TempWatch

Wearable temperature monitor band for infants

Newborns and infants are prone to losing body heat. TempWatch has a built-in algorithm that sends out alerts if temperature drops, allowing new parents to jump into action: breastfeeding, skin-to-skin contact, giving warm milk (if above 6 months) to calling the doctor. Developed by BEMPU Health, Bangalore-based medical device social enterprise

Ria

AI powered virtual nutritionist

HealthifyMe health and fitness app has a virtual nutritionist, Ria, that takes the load off human nutritionists by answering common queries on fitness and nutrition posed by users. In more than 10 languages, both audio and text. Real nutritionists answer the more complex ones.

FoodPrint by Nutrino

AI powered personalised nutrition platform

Connect your wearable device to the FoodPrint Report of Nutrino, log in your meals, exercise routine and find out how your meals to affect your glucose levels to make changes that work for you. Nutrino uses data science, natural language processing and mathematical models from the worlds of optimisation theory and predictive analytics.

FitGenie calorie counter

An app that simplifies nutrition planning

It will process all your data, package it into precise weekly nutrition and cardio plans, send you customised nutrient plans and targets that conform to your lifestyle, while pushing for progress. It applies machine learning diet algorithms to simplify nutrition planning for people wanting to achieve a certain weight or fitness goal.