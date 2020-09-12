Portronics Launches 'Purifi 102'- A Multi-Functional UV Sterilizer

Coronavirus cases are still on the rise, however, with subsequent unlocks people are resuming their work. While traveling we can use a sanitizer or mask to protect ourselves from the virus, but we often tend to ignore the importance of sanitizing our daily valuables too, like phones, jewelry, keys, wallets, etc., that are susceptible to be the virus-carriers. In order to combat the same, Portronics, a prominent leader in the portable consumer electronics market, has launched PuriFi 102- A multi-functional UV Sterilizer, designed to disinfect up to 99% germs while ensuring your essentials are not at risk.

The device is coupled with 2 UV lamps on 2 sides and a built-in ozone function that provides 360-degree surface disinfection. PuriFi 102 also provides intelligent protection, and only starts UV light emission once the box is fully closed, to protect the eyes and skin from harmful UV rays.

Being a Super UV Sterilizer, PuriFi 102 comes with 2 disinfection modes, depending upon user preference. While the 10-minute sterilization is in fast-mode, it is a quick and effective disinfection process, whilst the 30-minute sterilization mode enables a deeper sterilization process, well-suited to people who want more thorough cleaning. The sterilizer can be used either way, as per the user’s choice. The device also doubles up as a 10W wireless charger, located on top of the box, ideal for charging Smartphones. Simply place the phone on top of the box, which is marked for wireless charging, and one is good to go.

Pricing and Availability

Portronics PuriFi 102 is available at an affordable price of INR 2,499/-, in both online and offline stores. The product is available on their official website, and Amazon.in. It is available in White color and is backed by a 12-month warranty.







