Porsche That Hit A Car And Rammed Against Traffic Signal Belongs To Company Owned By BJP MLA's Son

The Delhi police have found that the luxury car that hit a four wheeler in Delhi's Tughlaq road area and rammed into a traffic signal on August 5, is owned by Arjun Bhadana, son of BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana.

DCP(New Delhi district) B. K. Singh, told the The Indian Express that the car has been recovered and an FIR was registered following a complaint by an engineering student.

"During the course of the investigation, we came to know that the recovered Porsche is registered with Gurgaon-based Krishna Arjun Buildtech Pvt Ltd. The director of the company is Arjun Bhadana. We have served a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicle Act on the company, asking its officials to produce the errant driver," Singh told the newspaper.

MLA Bhadana said that he doesn't have any information about the accident.

The police informed that the incident had taken place on August 5 when the complainant was returning after dinner with his friends in his sedan in Lutyen's Delhi area. Subsequently, a Porsche hit their car from the left side while they were waiting at one of the traffic signals.

After the accident, the accused tried to flee the spot but after one of the tyres got punctured, following which they abandoned the car and fled.

An investigation is underway while the police is trying to get more evidence.