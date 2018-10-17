Porsche Panamera GTS Makes A Comeback

Porsche has finally added a GTS variant to the current-gen Panamera for 2019. What’s more, the GTS treatment is even available with the Gran Turismo wagon as well. Powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8, the Panamera GTS and Panamera Gran Turismo GTS puts out 459PS of power and 620Nm of peak torque, which puts them right in between the S variant (446PS) and the top-spec Turbo (557PS).

The power figures tell only half the story, though. Porsche’s GTS variants are known for their handling prowess, and the new Panamera and Gran Turismo are no different. Both cars sit 110mm off the ground, which is 9mm closer than the standard versions. They also get an adaptive air suspension and a slightly tweaked version of Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard. These changes should help the two cars corner flatter and harder through corners while offering a supple ride. Sadly, we’ll have to wait until they are launched here to find out how good they are on Indian road conditions.

Apart from the above mentioned changes, the GTS variants also get larger brakes all around. As for transmission, the GTS variants come equipped with the same 8-speed PDK gearbox as the standard and Turbo variants. And like every other Porsche, there’s a host of optional equipment of offer too, including the Sport Chrono package, sport exhaust system and Sport Design package.

But what sets it apart from the rest in the looks department? Well, you get a host of black-coloured trims, including black pieces on the lower portion of the front and rear bumper as well as on the sides. 20-inch Panamera Design wheels are offered as standard, while the doors and the bootlid get black GTS branding.

Step inside and you’ll spot more GTS branding along with a whole lot of black Alcantara as well as aluminium trim. Opt for the GTS package and you can spec your Panamera and Gran Turismo with contrast colour stitching and GTS logos on the seats. The GTS versions are offered with Porsche’s digital cockpit as well as an all-new head-up display that can be configured in multiple colours.

While Porsche India hasn’t announced whether the GTS variants will be launched in India, the carmaker says the first lot of these cars should hit dealerships in various international markets by the second half of 2019. The Porsche Panamera GTS starts at $129,350 (Rs 95.35 lakh excluding customs duty), while the Porsche Panamera Gran Turismo is priced from $135,550 (Rs 99.89 lakh).

