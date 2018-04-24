The Website
24 April 2018 National

Porn Websites Behind Rising Child Rape Cases: MP Home Minister

Outlook Web Bureau
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday blamed pornographic websites for rising number of child rape and molestation cases in India.

Singh further noted that his government is considering banning porn in Madhya Pradesh.

"We think the reason for rising number of child rape and molestation cases are porn. We are contemplating banning porn in Madhya Pradesh, will approach Centre in the matter," Singh told ANI.

According to media reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has blocked 25 porn sites.

Singh's statement comes after the horrific rape and murder of an infant baby girl in Indore on April 19. The infant was recovered from the basement of a building.

Reportedly, the police have identified the accused as Sunil Bheel, 21, claiming that he was seen in CCTV footage, around 4.45 am on Friday, carrying the infant on his shoulder.

(ANI)

