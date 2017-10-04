The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 October 2017 Last Updated at 7:30 pm National News Analysis

Pooja Kadian Wins India's First Ever Gold Medal At Wushu World Championship In 75 Kg Category, Creates History

Outlook Web Bureau
Pooja Kadian Wins India's First Ever Gold Medal At Wushu World Championship In 75 Kg Category, Creates History
Picture Courtesy: Twitter (@crpfindia)
Pooja Kadian Wins India's First Ever Gold Medal At Wushu World Championship In 75 Kg Category, Creates History
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Pooja Kadian on Wednesday created history as she bagged India's first ever gold medal at Wushu World Championships in Russia.

Pooja, an ace Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Wushu champion, finished on top of the podium in the 75 kg women's Sanda Category after defeating Evgeniya Stepanova of Russia in the final.

She had earlier defeated Egypt's Heba Abdelkader 2-0 in the semifinals to reach the finals of the 14th edition of the World Wushu Championships being held at Kazan, Russia. Four other Indians also landed on the podium in the World Championships.

Advertisement opens in new window

Even before, she has shown her field competence in Wushu by bagging a number of medals in both national and international events.

While Pooja had won gold in the 12th South Asian Games, she had also bagged silver medals in the World Games 2013, World Championship 2013 and World Championship 2015 respectively.

Besides, she also won gold medals in the National Games in 2014 and 2017.

She is currently serving as a head constable in the CRPF.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Sports National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : We Accept Growth Rates Came Down During April-June, Govt Committed To Reverse It: PM Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters