Pooja Kadian Wins India's First Ever Gold Medal At Wushu World Championship In 75 Kg Category, Creates History

Pooja Kadian on Wednesday created history as she bagged India's first ever gold medal at Wushu World Championships in Russia.

Pooja, an ace Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Wushu champion, finished on top of the podium in the 75 kg women's Sanda Category after defeating Evgeniya Stepanova of Russia in the final.

She had earlier defeated Egypt's Heba Abdelkader 2-0 in the semifinals to reach the finals of the 14th edition of the World Wushu Championships being held at Kazan, Russia. Four other Indians also landed on the podium in the World Championships.

Even before, she has shown her field competence in Wushu by bagging a number of medals in both national and international events.

While Pooja had won gold in the 12th South Asian Games, she had also bagged silver medals in the World Games 2013, World Championship 2013 and World Championship 2015 respectively.

Besides, she also won gold medals in the National Games in 2014 and 2017.

She is currently serving as a head constable in the CRPF.

