Ponzi Scam Case: Absconding Karnataka Mining Baron Janardhan Reddy Surfaces In CCB Office

Three days after remaining elusive, mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Saturday appeared before the police in connection with an alleged ponzi scam.

In a video message from an unknown location, Reddy said he was not absconding and was very much in the city, asserting that there was no need for him to flee. He also rubbished media reports that he had fled to Hyderabad or some other city.

"I have not committed anything wrong. The police do not have a single document to prove that I am wrong. They are misleading the media," he claimed in his message telecast by TV channels.

Reddy, who was a minister in the erstwhile Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka, said he never panicked as his name neither figured in the first information (FIR) report, nor was any notice served to him.

"Now that the notice has been issued by the police, I have decided to appear before the Central Crime Branch today itself though the notice says I should appear on Sunday," Reddy said.

"I decided to make this video to let people know the truth. I have faith in the police and believe that they would not succumb to any political pressure," he added.

The Central Crime Branch police had launched a hunt for him since Wednesday in connection with a money transaction worth crores of rupees, allegedly linked to a ponzi scheme.

The CCB was also on the lookout for Reddy's close aide, Ali Khan, who had allegedly struck a Rs 20-crore deal with Syed Ahmed Fareed of Ambidant Marketing Pvt. Ltd -- a company accused of involvement in the ponzi scheme -- to bail him out from the Enforcement Directorate investigation.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar had said on Wednesday that Reddy was absconding and the police were looking for him to question him in the case.

Reddy's lawyer, C H Hanumantharaya, who earlier moved a city civil court on Friday seeking anticipatory bail, had told reporters that the minor baron would take a call on Saturday whether to appear before the CCB or not.

