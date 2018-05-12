Karnataka Assembly Elections Polling Underway: CM Siddaramaiah Calls BJP’s Yeddyurappa Mentally Disturbed

Polling for the high-stakes Karnataka assembly elections got underway this morning under a thick security blanket. 10.6% voting was recorded till 9 am.

Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda casts his vote at polling booth no.244 in Holenarasipura town in Hassan district #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/hfxsJ2v2sC Advertisement opens in new window — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

In what is projected as a tight race, voting is being held in 222 out of 224 seats in a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's JD(S).

Congress leader and chief minister Siddaramaiah calls BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa mentally disturbed. His comment came after Yeddyurappa said he was confident of victory and set May 17 as the swearing-in date for his government.

“The Congress will get more than 120 seats. I am very confident,” says Siddaramaiah.

#WATCH: As voting in #Karnataka continues, CM Siddaramaiah says, 'Yeddyurappa is mentally disturbed. Congress will get more than 120 seats. I am very confident.' #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/yE6isfZcYq Advertisement opens in new window — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

Yeddyurappa on Saturday claimed that the party will get more than 150 seats and they will form the government in the state on May 17.

"It is an auspicious day, everyone should come out and vote. We (BJP) will get more than 150 seats and I'm gonna make the government on 17th May," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Karnataka to come out in large number to cast their vote.

"Urging my sisters and brothers of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today. I would particularly like to call upon young voters to vote and enrich this festival of democracy with their participation," Modi tweeted.

Urging my sisters and brothers of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today. I would particularly like to call upon young voters to vote and enrich this festival of democracy with their participation. Advertisement opens in new window — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2018

The prime minister often uses social media to urge people to vote during elections.

The Election Commission yesterday deferred the polls for the Rajarajeswari Nagar constituency to May 28 after a massive row erupted over a large number of voter ID cards being found in an apartment.

Election for the Jayanagara seat in Bengaluru was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar.

Over 2,600 candidates are in the fray-- more than 2400 men and and over 200 women.

The total voters including service electors according to the 2018 final rolls are 5,06,90,538, of whom 2,56,75,579 male voters, 2,50,09,904 female and 5,055 transgender voters.

Officials said 58,008 polling stations have been set up across the state, of which 12002 have been designated as "critical", with over 3,50,000 polling personnel on duty.

Advertisement opens in new window

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls that will go on till 6 pm. Counting of votes will take place on May 15.

"82,157 people have been deployed for poll duty that include DSPs, home guards and civil defence, and forest guards and watchers,” Karnataka DGP Neelamani N Raju said.

This also includes about 7,500 personnel from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtram Chattisgarh, Kerala and Goa, she said, adding, central forces have been deployed.

The current polls are seen as one of the most complex the state had ever witnessed with many imponderables that have left most analysts to bet on a fractured mandate in a cliffhanger.

One among the interesting aspects of this election is four candidates who have served as chief minister of Karnataka are in the fray -- current incumbent Siddaramaiah (Chamundeshwari and Badami), B S Yeddyurappa (Shikaripura), H D Kumaraswamy (Chennapatna and Ramanagara) and Jagadish Shettar (Hubli-Dharwad Central.)

State electoral authorities have also taken certain new initiatives such as SMS-based polling station access, app-based polling station access and navigation and queue status facility for a few polling stations with higher voter population.

Advertisement opens in new window

Some special polling stations with ethnic look in primitive tribal areas have been established on a pilot basis. For the first time in Karnataka, one all women-managed polling station (Sakhi) has been set up in all rural assembly constituencies and five in each urban constituency (totalling 600 polling stations).

(PTI)