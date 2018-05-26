Political Situation In Kerala Same As Tripura Before Poll: Biplab Deb After Visiting The Left-Ruled State

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today said the political situation in Kerala is same as Tripura before polls.



He said that the Left and Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala would be defeated if the election is held there now.



Deb, had recently campaigned at Chengannoor in Alappuzha district of Kerala for a by-election.



"Situation in Kerala is similar to that what existed in Tripura before the election. If election is held in that state now the LDF would be defeated. But the problem is that there is a long time for the election," he told a press conference here.



Deb said he visited the house of a person called Sreejith in Kochi district during his trip to Kerala. The person had allegedly died of torture in police custody in March after a false complaint by ruling CPI-M leaders.



The chief minister had announced a Rs five lakh assistance by Tripura government to the person's family during his visit to his residence.



A cheque of Rs five lakh was sent to the person's home today, he said.



Keralas Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the appropriate disciple of Tripuras former chief minister Manik Sarkar.He did not get time to visit the house of Sreejith, much like Sarkar who did not get the time to visit those who died in a similar way," he said.



Deb said, BJP did not believe in conflict between different castes and religions and its sole orientation is sab ka saath sab ka vikas.

(PTI)