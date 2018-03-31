Policeman, Civilian Shot At, Injured By Militants In Anantnag, Pulwama

A policeman and a civilian were shot at and injured by militants in Anantnag and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir today, the police said.

According to a police official, Special Police Officer Turag Singh on traffic duty in Khanabal Chowk area of Anantnag was fired upon by unidentified militants, leaving him injured, a police official said.

The injured policeman was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital here for better treatment, he said.

In Pulwama district, a civilian -- identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Machpuna Pulwama, but presently staying in Chanapora area of the city -- was shot at and injured by militants near Murran Chowk area, the official said.

Mir was rushed to a hospital and his condition was stated to be critical, he said.

On Thursday, militants killed a special police officer was killed and injured his wife in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. In another incident that day, militants fired upon a man at Chancer in Kulgam district. He was hit by a bullet in the leg and was admitted to a local hospital.

PTI