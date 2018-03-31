The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
31 March 2018 Last Updated at 6:17 pm National News Analysis

Policeman, Civilian Shot At, Injured By Militants In Anantnag, Pulwama

Outlook Web Bureau
Policeman, Civilian Shot At, Injured By Militants In Anantnag, Pulwama
File Photo
Policeman, Civilian Shot At, Injured By Militants In Anantnag, Pulwama
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

A policeman and a civilian were shot at and injured by militants in Anantnag and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir today, the police said.

According to a police official, Special Police Officer Turag Singh on traffic duty in Khanabal Chowk area of Anantnag was fired upon by unidentified militants, leaving him injured, a police official said.

The injured policeman was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital here for better treatment, he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

In Pulwama district, a civilian -- identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Machpuna Pulwama, but presently staying in Chanapora area of the city -- was shot at and injured by militants near Murran Chowk area, the official said.

Mir was rushed to a hospital and his condition was stated to be critical, he said.

On Thursday, militants killed a special police officer was killed and injured his wife in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. In another incident that day, militants fired upon a man at Chancer in Kulgam district. He was hit by a bullet in the leg and was admitted to a local hospital.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Srinagar Border National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kerala Customs Official Explains How Gold Smugglers Adopt Novel Methods And Resort To Neo-Age Alchemy
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters