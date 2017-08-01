Police Probe If 'Blue Whale Challenge' Forced 14-Year-Old To Commit Suicide By Jumping Off Building

In what could be a suspected case of 'Blue Whale' suicide challenge, a 14-year-old boy has allegedly ended his life by jumping off a building in Mumbai.

The incident took place on Saturday around 5 pm. Police were probing if the incident is linked to 'Blue Whale' suicide challenge as his friends were discussing the online game.

The Class 9 student jumped off the fifth floor of the building in Sher-e-Punjab area of suburban Andheri, the police said.

A person, who was standing near the building at the time of the incident, alerted the police.

The police were yet to find the reason behind the extreme step and trying to ascertain if it was anyway related to the online game.

"The teenager's friends were chatting on social media groups about his death being linked to the Blue Whale online suicide challenge game. But, we are yet to examine his mobile phone and social media groups where he was active," a senior police official said.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the victim had told his friends that he would not be attending school from Monday.

One of his friends, Sunny Valia, said all his friends knew that he was playing the Blue Whale game. “He had in fact told them that he was going to commit suicide, but they thought he was joking,” said Valia to the newspaper.

'Blue Whale', the online game which originated in Russia, starts by asking participants via social media to draw a blue whale on a piece of paper, the police said.

The participants are then asked to carve the whale onto their body. The participants and given other tasks, like watching horror movies alone, they explained.

According to media reports, the tasks also include harming oneself and waking up at unusual hours.

A Russian media outlet reportedly linked 130 deaths to the game, saying that the children were part of the same online community. A BBC report says that while the rates of suicide among Russian teens is high anyway, the game does exist and first originated on the Russian social networking space ‘Vkontakte’ where a specific set of hashtags reference the game.

The report mentions that game-references are finding their way to more mainstream social-networks like Facebook and Twitter. A 21-year-old had been arrested in Russia who claimed to be the administrator of such a ‘death-group’ on social-networks.

Schools across the world are now sending advisories to parents, warning them of the app and its consequences.

Milind Khetle, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Meghwadi Division), told PTI,"Police were probing if the death is related to Blue Whale suicide challeng."

Police are making enquiries with his friends and some members of social media groups in this connection, he said.

"We could not meet his family members as they have gone to Nashik to perform post-death rituals," he said.

The police will also examine the teenager's mobile phone and other gadgets as part of probe to know the exact reason behind the suicide, Khetle said.

The Meghwadi Police have registered a case in the matter and probing the reason behind the suicide, Deputy Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy said.