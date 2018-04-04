Police Constable Suspended Over Killing Of Youth In Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday suspended a constable over the killing of a youth in Kagan area, around 40 km northwest of Srinagar.

Gowhar Ahmad Rather, 22, who was wounded after receiving firearm injuries on Monday at Kangan, died on Tuesday at the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

With his death, five civilians have been killed since Sunday morning when in three separate encounters, the police and the army killed 13 militants in South Kashmir.

The police had earlier claimed that Gowhar was injured “after falling down when the forces were chasing protestors.” But his family members said he was "targeted from a close range and shot in the head with a bullet".

The police said prima facie the constable was “involved in the case” and suspended him. “He has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry,” reads an order issued by the SSP.

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the killing of the youth.