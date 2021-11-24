Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Police Commissionerate System In Bhopal And Indore Within Week; MP Govt To Issue Notifications

The Madhya Pradesh government will issue ten notifications that will not need the nod of the state Assembly or cabinet to implement the police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore, the two most populated cities in the state, before the end of this month.

Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 2:44 pm

State Home Minister and government spokesman Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said police commissioners will be given additional powers by amending various acts.

“Police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore will be implemented before the end of November. All the police stations falling within the municipal corporation limits will come under this system,” Mishra told reporters.

He said the state government will issue ten notifications to implement this policing system and the requisite proposals will not need the approval of the cabinet or the state Assembly.
Officials will be posted under the commissionerates on the day the notification is issued, Mishra said, adding that notifications will be issued after the approval of the state's Finance and Law departments.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced plans to implement the police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore so that a better mechanism can be set up to control criminals.

This policing system, which has been discussed in Madhya Pradesh for a long time, is aimed at effective crime control. Underlining the need for the commissionarate system in Indore and Bhopal, Chouhan had said though the law and order situation in MP is better, the urban population has been increasing rapidly and metro cities are expanding geographically and population-wise.

Therefore, some new problems of law and order are arising and this decision was taken as a measure to control criminal activities, he had said.

With PTI inputs.

