﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Police Arrest Three Suspected Terrorists In Delhi

Police Arrest Three Suspected Terrorists In Delhi

Police said the trio were arrested on Saturday from Srinagar.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 November 2018
Police Arrest Three Suspected Terrorists In Delhi
File Photo
Police Arrest Three Suspected Terrorists In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2018-11-25T17:56:02+0530

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested three suspected terrorists associated with Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), police said on Sunday.

Police said the trio were arrested on Saturday from Srinagar.

They have been identified as Tahir Ali Khan, Haris Mushtaq Khan and Asif Suhail Nadaf, they added.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession, a senior police official said.

Further details were awaited.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Crime Terrorism National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : I Will Not Make Ranil Wickremesinghe Prime Minister: Sri Lanka President
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters