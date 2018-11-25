Police Arrest Three Suspected Terrorists In Delhi

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested three suspected terrorists associated with Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), police said on Sunday.

Police said the trio were arrested on Saturday from Srinagar.

Three terrorists belonging to Islamic State J&K (ISJK) terror group arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell have been identified as Tahir Ali Khan, Haris Mushtaq Khan, & Asif Suhail Nadaf. Arms and ammunition along with explosives were also recovered from them. https://t.co/7KFoWLYx04 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018

They have been identified as Tahir Ali Khan, Haris Mushtaq Khan and Asif Suhail Nadaf, they added.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession, a senior police official said.

Further details were awaited.

(PTI)