PoK Prime Minister Was On Board Chopper That Crossed Into India: Pak Media

Pakistan claims that the chopper, which violated the Indian airspace on Sunday, had the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan on board.

A Pakistani Twitter user, Raja Shahzad, confirmed the development by claiming that the PoK leader's helicopter near the Line of Control (LoC) was fired at by the Indian Army.

Coward Indian army's firing on PM AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan privat helicopter near Forward Kahuta LOC Alhamdu lillah our pm helicopter safely landed pic.twitter.com/foycBqxAPX — Raja Shahzad Pmln (@pmln_shahzad) September 30, 2018

On Sunday afternoon a Pakistani helicopter entered into Indian airspace in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The white-coloured chopper came 700 meters inside the Indian Territory and was immediately retaliated by troops with small arms fire.

The copter immediately retreated after the intrusion of airspace was retaliated by the Indian Army.

Haider, it is learnt, was in the area to attend the condolence meeting of his colleague. The private helicopter landed at Haveli helipad after the retaliation by the Indian Army.

The incident of the Pakistani chopper violating Indian airspace has come a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York, raised the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"The demon of terrorism now stalks the world, at a faster pace somewhere, a slower pace elsewhere, but life-threatening everywhere. In our case, terrorism is bred not in some faraway land, but across our border to the west. Our neighbour's expertise is not restricted to spawning grounds for terrorism; it is also an expert in trying to mask malevolence with verbal duplicity," said Swaraj.

