The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 April 2018 Last Updated at 1:03 pm Business PNB Scam

PNB Scam: Govt Seeks Provisional Arrest Of Nirav Modi, Sends Request To Hong Kong

The duo is prime accused in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.
Outlook Web Bureau
PNB Scam: Govt Seeks Provisional Arrest Of Nirav Modi, Sends Request To Hong Kong
File Photo
PNB Scam: Govt Seeks Provisional Arrest Of Nirav Modi, Sends Request To Hong Kong
outlookindia.com
2018-04-06T13:08:43+0530

The government on Thursday sent a request to Hong Kong requesting provisional arrest of eponymous diamontaire Nirav Modi in billion dollar loan nfraud case.  Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh confirmed the news.

V.K. Singh's written reply to the Rajya Sabha came after he was asked about the whereabouts of Modi and his partner and maternal uncle Mehul Choksi.

The duo is prime accused in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

The minister also revealed that the request in this regard was submitted on March 23.

Earlier today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned four Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials in connection with the case.

Three chief general managers and one general manager of the Reserve Bank of India were questioned by the CBI.

Advertisement opens in new window

PNB, in February, detected the scam, wherein Modi and Choksi had acquired letters of undertaking (LoUs) separately to avail credit from various sources and did not repay the loan.
The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies.

The CBI received the complaint from the PNB on January 28, and a case was registered in the case on January 31.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nirav Modi Hong Kong PNB Scams/Frauds/Rackets Business News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Na Biwi, Na Bache': Ramdev Attributes His Happiness To Bachelorhood
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters