11 April 2018 Last Updated at 7:01 pm National

PNB Scam: CBI Questions Officials From Canara Bank, Bank Of India

The cases pertain to issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and credit facilities of more than USD 2 billion to companies of Modi and Choksi.
Outlook Web Bureau
outlookindia.com
2018-04-11T19:02:18+0530

The CBI today questioned three officials from foreign branches of Indian banks for extending credit facilities to companies of absconding billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, officials said today.

Two officials of Canara Bank's branch in Bahrain, including its branch manager, and an official of Bank of India's branch in Antwerp in Belgium were questioned by a CBI team in Mumbai, they said.

The cases pertain to issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and credit facilities of more than USD 2 billion to companies of Modi and Choksi.

The branches of Canara Bank and Bank of India in Bahrain and Antwerp respectively had extended credit facilities to the companies on the basis of the LoUs from Punjab National Bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai, the CBI FIR has alleged.

(PTI)

