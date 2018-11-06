PNB Fraud Case: ED Arrests Director Of Mehul Choksi's Hong Kong Firm

A director of a shell company of fugitive diamentaire Mehul Choksi was arrested from Kolkata in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate said on Tuesday.

"We have arrested Deepak Krishna Rao Kulkarni from Kolkata Airport on the basis of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him late on Monday," a senior ED official told IANS.

Kulkarni, who was coming from Hong Kong was detained at the airport by the ED officials in Kolkata who then took him to their office.

They would seek a transit remand of Kulkarni as the PNB fraud case is registered in Mumbai.

Kulkarni was director of one of the dummy companies of the Gitanjali Group owner in Hong Kong, the financial-probe agency official said. He was also made an accused in the charge sheet filed against Choksi and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

Earlier on October 25, ED said it has attached valuables and jewellery worth Rs 255 crore of Nirav Modi in Hong Kong in connection with the USD 2 billion alleged fraud in PNB.

The agency said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attachment of these assets.

Choksi and Modi are under probe by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED. The ED filed money laundering cases against them and others on February 15 on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI.

The ED had on May 24 and May 26 filed charge sheets against the two.

While an Interpol issued Red Corner Notice (RCN) is on against Nirav Modi, his kin and associates.

The RCN request against Choksi, who acquired Antiguan citizenship earlier in 2018, is pending with the Interpol.

