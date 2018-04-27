The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 April 2018 Last Updated at 1:59 pm National

PM 'Treating' Judiciary In Same Way As He Treats AAP Government: Arvind Kejriwal

Outlook Web Bureau
PM 'Treating' Judiciary In Same Way As He Treats AAP Government: Arvind Kejriwal
File Photo
PM 'Treating' Judiciary In Same Way As He Treats AAP Government: Arvind Kejriwal
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "treating judiciary" in the same way as he "treats" the AAP government, a day after the Centre turned down a Supreme Court collegium proposal to elevate Justice K M Joseph to the apex court.

"PM is treating judiciary in the same manner as he treats Delhi govt (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted, apparently referring to the tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre over a host of issues, including transfer and posting of bureaucrats.

Advertisement opens in new window

Kejriwal has previously accused the Centre of "creating hurdles unsparingly" in the functioning of Delhi government.

Speaking at an event to mark the third anniversary of the AAP government in Delhi in February, he said the Delhi government was struggling to get approval for its policies from Lt Governor Anil Baijal, an appointee of the central government.

Yesterday, the central government returned to the Supreme Court collegium its recommendation to elevate Uttrakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph to the apex court, asked it to reconsider the proposal.

Along with Justice Joseph, the collegium had proposed senior advocate Indu Malhotra's name for elevation. Her name was accepted and she was administered the oath as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra today.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Delhi - New Delhi National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : EPFO Interest Rate At 5-Year Low As Finance Ministry Okays 8.55% For 2017-18
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters