10 April 2018

PM To Lead BJP's Day-Long Fast Protesting Washout Of Parliament Budget Session

While observing fast, Modi will not disturb his daily official routine of meeting people and officials, and clearing files, sources in the know said.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
2018-04-10T18:03:04+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe a day-long fast on Thursday with BJP MPs to protest the recent washout of the Budget session of Parliament, while party chief Amit Shah will hold a sit-in at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka on the same day.

While observing fast, Modi will not disturb his daily official routine of meeting people and officials, and clearing files, sources in the know said.

Addressing BJP MPs on Friday, Modi had accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of practising divisive politics and said that BJP MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament.

The Congress had tried to preempt the BJP event by announcing that the party members would observe a fast on April 9 to promote communal harmony in the country.

All BJP MPs will also observe fast on April 12 in their respective constituencies.

Shah will hold a 'dharna' (sit-in) in poll-bound Karnataka's Hubli.

(PTI)

