Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

PM to hand over helicopters, drones to armed forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over Light Combat Helicopters, indigenously designed drones, advanced electronic warfare suits and other military equipment to armed forces.

PM to hand over helicopters, drones to armed forces

Trending

PM to hand over helicopters, drones to armed forces
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T12:22:10+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 12:22 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over Light Combat Helicopters, indigenously designed drones, advanced electronic warfare suits and other military equipment to armed forces in Jhansi on November 19.

The prime minister will also unveil the first project that starts at Jhansi in the UP defence corridor. A unit for manufacturing of Bharat Dynamics Ltd for developing propulsion system for anti guided missiles worth Rs 400 will be set up over there.

Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) would be handed over to the Air Force, drones to the Army and advanced electronic warfare suits to the Navy. The Defence Acquisition Council had approved 40 such helicopters to be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

LCH is a new addition to HAL's helicopter division. This twin-engine helicopter is a dedicated combat helicopter of 5-8 tonne class.

LCH incorporates advanced technologies and stealth features for effective combat roles and is designed to carry out roles such as destruction of enemy air defence, counter insurgency, search and rescue, anti-tank, Counter Surface Force Operations etc. LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world which can land and take-off at an altitude of 5,000 m (16,400 ft) with considerable load of weapons and fuel.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Initiatives include setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools, launch of NCC Border and Coastal Scheme, NCC Alumni Association and national programme of Simulation Training for NCC cadets would also be carried out over there.

Digital kiosk at National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen heroes and National War Memorial mobile app will also be launched, the Defence Ministry said.

The Ministry said that they are formally dedicating a number of schemes to the nation in a celebration titled 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv' being organised from November 17-19, 2021 in Jhansi.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi India Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Defense Equipment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Thufail PT / Manjamma Jogathi is today known as Matha B Manjamma Jogathi, the transgender dancer who received Padma Shri for her contribution to art.

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Anshika Ravi / Three years after Me Too, there is still a toxic myth we teach ourselves: If we don’t remember it, it probably did not happen.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

Soumitra Bose / Kane Williamson will return as captain for the two-match Test series. Tim Southee will lead in the three-match T20I series.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement