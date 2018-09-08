The Website
08 September 2018

PM Modi's Govt Working For 'Making India', Congress For Breaking India, Says Amit Shah

Addressing the party's national executive meet, Shah said the party would win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a mandate bigger than 2014

Outlook Web Bureau
BJP President Amit Shah at party's National Executive meet in New Delhi
Courtesy: Twitter
President of Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah on Saturday said that Congress is working for breaking India whereas the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is working for "making India".

Addressing the party's national executive meet, Shah said the party would win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a mandate bigger than 2014. The BJP had won 282 seats out of 543 in the 2014 parliamentary election.

He said that Narendra Modi government has worked a lot for the development of the country. Today, India has surpassed France in terms of economy. The BJP has government in 19 states and ruling 75 per cent of the country.

"We should not be complacent and should work to ensure a bigger victory in 2019," he said.

Taking a dig at efforts by some opposition parties to stich together a grand alliance against the BJP, Shah said, "Mahagathbandhan is an eyewash, an illusion and is based on falsehood".

PTI

